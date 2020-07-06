Days of Our Lives: Kristian Alfonso Quits NBC Soap After 37 Years

After nearly four decades, Kristian Alfonso is saying goodbye to Salem. The actress, who has portrayed Hope on Days of Our Lives since 1983, will not return when the NBC soap resumes in September.

“Days of Our Lives has been a vital part of both my personal and professional journey,” the actress said in a statement on Monday. “I am forever grateful to NBC and the late Betty Corday, who took a chance on me many years ago and changed my life. I have built some lifelong friendships with my extraordinarily talented castmates. Days has one of the hardest working crews in all of television, many of whom have become part of my extended family. I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades.”

Alfonso continued, “However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter. I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September. I’ve already filmed my last episode several months ago. Finally, to the incredibly loyal fans of Days, many of you have been with me on this journey from the beginning. I cannot thank you enough for your generosity, love and support. I could not have done it without YOU!!!”

As TVLine exclusively reported in Nov. 2019, the entire Days cast was released from their contracts as a cost-cutting measure, three months before NBC renewed the soap for a 56th season. It’s unclear if Alfonso’s exit is related to that controversial move.

Deadline first reported the news of Alfonso’s departure.

