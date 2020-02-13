Days of Our Lives Vet Galen Gering Is the Latest Exit in Cast Shake-Up

RELATED STORIES Days of Our Lives: Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey Poised to Exit in 'Sad and Shocking' Cast Shake-Up

Days of Our Lives: Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey Poised to Exit in 'Sad and Shocking' Cast Shake-Up Days of Our Lives Renewed at NBC -- Which Cast Members Are Returning?

It’s the end of Days for yet another star of NBC’s daytime drama.

Galen Gering, who has played Days of Our Lives‘ Rafe Hernandez since October 2008, revealed on Instagram on Thursday — on his birthday, no less — that, like castmates Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey (who play Sonny and Will), his time on the soap has come to an end.

Earlier this week, Smith announced his and scene partner Massey’s exits, saying “it was not our choice” to depart. “We were looking forward to staying on and keeping the story going,” he added. “But I do understand there is a lot happening with Days of Our Lives [at the moment].”

The “lot happening” refers to the fact that when Days recently was renewed for Season 56, Corday Productions began formally negotiating new deals with some — but clearly not all — members of the series’ large ensemble.

“I’ve always seen birthdays as a day of reflection, an opportunity to look back at where I’ve been and where I’m going. So, it’s oddly befitting that today also happens to be my last day at Days,” Gering wrote in his Instagram post, below.

“Man…I have such great memories from the last 10 years,” he continued, rattling off some of the far-out storylines he has been involved in. “And offscreen, I’ve made friendships that I will have for a lifetime.”

“Thanks for the memories Days of Our Lives,” he said in conclusion, after thanking fans. “Like sands through the hourglass….”

Gering’s previous TV credits include Passions and the online sudser Venice the Series.

Due to Days’ unusual taping schedule — the soap shoots six months in advance — Rafe will remain on-screen until fall.