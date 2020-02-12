Days of Our Lives: Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey Poised to Exit in 'Sad and Shocking' Cast Shake-Up

Salem’s LGBTQ population has taken a hit: Days of Our Lives vets Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey, who play on-again/off-again gay super couple Sonny and Will, have been let go from the NBC sudser.

Smith announced the news Wednesday on social media, telling fans in a Twitter video that “it was not our choice” to depart. “We were looking forward to staying on and keeping the story going,” he added. “But I do understand there is a lot happening with Days of Our Lives [at the moment].”

The “a lot” he referrs to relates to Corday Productions’ controversial, belt-tightening decision last fall to release the entire cast from their contracts amid renewal talks with NBC and Sony. Once Days was officially picked up last month for Season 56, Corday began formally negotiating new deals with some — but clearly not all — members of the series’ large ensemble.

Smith says he saw the writing on the wall in recent weeks. "As the scripts started coming in, I was like, 'This doesn't look good. This doesn't look like we're going to get [re-]signed to a contract.'"

TVLine has reached out to a Days spokesperson for comment.

Due to Days’ unusual taping schedule — the soap shoots six months in advance — Sonny and Will will remain onscreen until September, Smith confirms. “Though its sad and shocking, I want to celebrate what we’ve created,” the actor told fans. “That’s what I want to focus on.”