Kristian Alfonso Reveals Why She Quit Days of Our Lives After 37 Years

Days of Our Lives Cast Members React to Kristian Alfonso Exit News — Which Co-Star Thinks She'll Be Back? Days of Our Lives: Kristian Alfonso Quits NBC Soap After 37 Years

Days of Our Lives apparently made Kristian Alfonso an offer she could refuse.

The actress told Entertainment Tonight in a segment that aired on Thursday that she decided to exit the NBC soap after nearly four decades when producers suggested pulling her from the show for five months before bringing her back in a new storyline. “I don’t plan on returning and popping in as others have done in the past,” she said. “I think that chapter is closed and a new one needs to be started.”

TVLine has reached out to a Days rep for comment.

Since going public earlier this month with her decision to leave Days, Alfonso admitted to ET, “It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions,” before quickly adding, “I have no regrets.”

In her initial July 6 statement about her exit, Alfonso said, “Days of Our Lives has been a vital part of both my personal and professional journey. I am forever grateful to NBC and the late Betty Corday, who took a chance on me many years ago and changed my life.”

Alfonso’s final episode as Hope, which she shot prior to the show’s coronavirus-fueled production shutdown back in March, is slated to air in October.