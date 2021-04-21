Days of Our Lives Goes Dark Amid Renewal Talks With NBC

‘Tis the season for Days of Our Lives fans to fret about the fate of NBC’s last remaining soap. Days of Our Lives' 10 Best Characters Ever, Ranked

Sources confirm that Days paused production on April 16 after shooting its final Season 56 episodes. The venerable sudser is now awaiting word on its future.

An NBC rep declined to comment, but sources confirm that the network is currently in negotiations with Sony Pictures Television on a deal that would bring the show back for a 57th season.

One indication that the renewal talks will yield a positive outcome: Days‘ writing team is said to be hard at work on scripts for the potential new season. “Everyone is proceeding under the assumption that the show will be back,” says an insider.

And because Days tapes so far in advance, negotiations would have to drag on for several more months before viewers would see any interruption on air.

This all comes in the wake of a rocky, belt-tightening year for Days, one that saw several longtime cast members — most notably Kristian Alfonso (Hope) and Melissa Reeves (Jennifer) — exit amid controversy. And like the rest of the TV industry, the soap was forced to shut down production last spring for several months due to COVID-19.

A Days spokesperson has not responded to TVLine’s request for comment.