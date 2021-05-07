TV Ratings: Mom Rises Ahead of Series Finale, Sheldon and Walker Eye Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Mom drew 5.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, ticking up in the demo with its penultimate episode. (Did you catch the series-ending promo and spoilery pics??) The 10 Biggest Renewal/Cancellation Cliffhangers: SEAL Team, Good Girls, Zoey's Playlist, Prodigal Son and More

Opening the Eye’s night, Young Sheldon (6.4 mil/0.5) slipped to series lows yet still delivered Thursday’s biggest audience. United States of Al (4.6 mil/0.4) dipped, B Positive (4 mil/0.5) ticked up and Clarice (2.5 mil/0.3) returned steady after a four-week break.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Station 19 (4.3 mil/0.7) and Grey’s Anatomy (4.8 mil/0.9, read recap and get major exit news) were steady, with the latter leading Thursday in the demo. Rebel (3.2 mil/0.5) rose.

THE CW | Walker (980K/0.1) slipped to season lows, while Legacies (510K/0.1, read recap) was steady.

NBC | Manifest‘s latest double pump delivered its sixth and seventh straight 0.5 ratings, yet m-Ark-ed successive audience lows (2.9 mil, 2.7 mil).

FOX | Last Man Standing (2 mil/0.3) and Let’s Be Real (950K/0.2) each dropped some eyeballs while steady in the demo.

