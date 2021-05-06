Legacies Recap: The Witch Is Back — Plus, What's Up With Landon?

RELATED STORIES Legacies Revisits Iconic Vampire Diaries Location, Name-Drops a Certain Couple

Legacies Revisits Iconic Vampire Diaries Location, Name-Drops a Certain Couple The CW Sets Summer Dates for Stargirl, Roswell and Riverdale's Delayed Return

Thursday’s Legacies was destined to go off the rails the moment Hope decided to “take a page out of Kai Parker’s playbook.” When has that ever ended well?

While Alaric, Kaleb and Cleo infiltrated Triad HQ for more information about the mysterious artifact’s connection to Malivore, Hope conjured a more direct (and considerably more dangerous) plan, astral projecting into the prison world to cut a deal with the Necromancer.

The risky venture started well enough, complete with Landon’s surprisingly accurate impression of the long-winded baddie, but things went south real quick when Hope was bit by a berbalang, triggering the triad’s transformation into a bloodthirsty monster — even by Mikaelson family standards.

Thanks to Wade’s encyclopedic knowledge of Dungeons & Dragons, a plan came together quickly, though it required a few critical steps. Not only did Josie have to reclaim her magic (more on that later) in order to charm a very specific weapon, but someone (in this case Landon) had to manually drive that pointy object into Hope’s heart to reverse the transformation. Hope really wasn’t exaggerating when she called it their “worst date ever.”

That’s when the other shoe finally dropped, and it dropped hard. After looking back on the day’s events, Wade concluded that something is seriously wrong with Landon. Not only was he targeted by the berbalang, which traditionally only snacks on dead meat (gross), but the “real” Landon never could have stabbed Hope in the heart so easily. Coupled with next week’s promo, in which Landon exhibits inexplicable strength, we’d say something’s definitely up with everyone’s favorite Muppet Baby. Behold:

Popular on TVLine

(You know, suddenly this tease from executive producer Julie Plec about Landon acquiring “a whole new skill set of physical abilities that … will make him much better in a fight” makes a lot more sense.)

Elsewhere this week…

* As part of Lizzie’s investigation into Josie’s new crush (“My sister has terrible taste in women as it is, but there’s no way that I’m letting her near a cold-blooded killer!”), she convinced MG to mind-meld with Finch, taking them back to the first time she transformed into a werewolf. But no one was prepared for what they were about to discover: While on his death bed, Finch’s grandfather coerced her into facilitating his suicide. By triggering her curse, he believed he was gifting Finch with the power she would need to protect herself. But reliving the darkest moment of her life was anything but a gift for Finch, who had a full-blown meltdown. (Who’s the monster now, Lizzie?!)

* Josie dropped by the Salvatore School in search of advice, but with her sister busy off-campus, she turned to the one person who knows her even better — Dark Josie. Appearing as a projection of her subconscious, naturally, D.J. gave her some tough love about why all of her relationships go down in flames: “We both know you can never have a real relationship if you’re suppressing an essential part of yourself,” she said. And just like that, the witch is back.

* After shooting him down (again), Cleo offered Kaleb some feedback on his flirting: “I do not like it when you try to impress me or be cool. I want you to drop the act and be honest.” After a little coaching from Alaric, he did just that, explaining that he only accompanied her to Triad HQ in case Malivore sent another monster to attack her. “The last time I was vulnerable with someone, I ended up dead,” he said. This was exactly what Cleo wanted to hear, offering to listen to his full vampire origin story on their first official date.

* During a lovely heart-to-heart chat, Lizzie agreed not to tell anyone about MG and Ethan’s supernatural side hustle. MG ultimately decided that they should at least come clean to Alaric, but not before discovering his sidekick’s mangled body.

Your thoughts on this week’s Legacies? Drop ’em in a comment below.