Titans Adds Vincent Kartheiser to Play Jonathan Crane, aka the Scarecrow

A Mad Men star is truly going mad this time: Vincent Kartheiser has signed on to play Jonathan Crane, aka the Scarecrow, in Season 3 of HBO Max’s Titans, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Jonathan Crane is “an inmate at Arkham Asylum who used to terrorize Gotham City using toxins to exploit his enemies’ phobias,” per the official description. The highly anticipated casting comes as the Batman-adjacent series moves from DC Universe to HBO Max for its upcoming third season, with a premiere date still TBD. (Seasons 1 and 2 of Titans are already available to stream on HBO Max.)

Kartheiser joins fellow Season 3 cast additions Savannah Welch, who’ll play Gotham police commissioner Barbara Gordon, and Jay Lycurgo (I May Destroy You), who’ll play Tim Drake, aka the third Robin. As announced at last year’s DC FanDome event, “circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City” in Titans Season 3, “where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.” Jason Todd (played by Curran Walters) will don the Red Hood identity “in his obsession to take down his old team.” (Click here to see the first photo of him in costume.)

Best known for playing smarmy ad exec Pete Campbell on AMC’s Mad Men (a role he played in all seven seasons), Kartheiser recently co-starred on the Fox legal drama Proven Innocent, which was cancelled after just one season. His other TV credits include Angel, Casual, Das Boot and The OA.

Does Kartheiser make a scary Scarecrow? Drop your thoughts on the casting in a comment below.