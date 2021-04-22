TV Ratings: The Conners Goes Low; Masked Singer, Chicago Med Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, The Conners this Wednesday drew 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, down 29 and 33 percent from last week to mark series lows; read recap. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere on ABC, The Goldbergs (3.2 mil/0.6) was steady, Home Economics (2.6 mil/0.4) dipped again, and both Call Your Mother (1.8 mil/0.3) and A Million Little Things (2 mil/0.3) hit audience lows/tied demo lows.

CBS | Leading out of a TPIR special, on-the-bubble SEAL Team (3.4 mil/0.4) and recently renewed S.W.A.T. (3.1 mil/0.4) were steady.

FOX | A two-hour The Masked Singer averaged 4.9 mil/1.2, steady week-to-week.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.9 mil/0.9) ticked up and copped Wednesday’s biggest audience. Fire (6.7 mil/0.8) and P.D. (5.8 mil/0.8) were steady.

THE CW | Kung Fu (1.1 mil/0.2) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Popular on TVLine

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!