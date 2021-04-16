David Boreanaz Addresses Uncertainty Surrounding SEAL Team Season 5, Urges CBS: 'Renew This Show!'

RELATED STORIES CBS Renews 5 Series, Including S.W.A.T., Blue Bloods and Magnum P.I.

David Boreanaz isn’t letting SEAL Team go down without a fight.

In the wake of Thursday’s mini-renewalpalooza at CBS, which saw the network ordering additional seasons of procedurals NCIS, S.W.A.T., Bull, Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods — Boreanaz took to social media on Friday to address his series’ bubble status.

“Let’s go, CBS — let’s renew this show,” he tweeted to his 700K followers. (Boreanaz also retweeted a number of pleas from fans, including one that took CBS to task for the “bad optics” of renewing “a bunch of shows” and leaving “the remaining hanging.”)

Season to date, SEAL Team is averaging north of 4 million weekly viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers) — down 17 and 24 percent from its Season 3 numbers. Among the 14 original dramas CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 10 in the demo (besting All Rise, S.W.A.T., Bull and Clarice) and 12th in total audience (only outdrawing Clarice and S.W.A.T.).

SEAL Team‘s fourth season has also seen the departures of two series regulars, Jessica Pare and Judd Lormand, presumably as cost-cutting measures.

SEAL Team is not alone on the CBS bubble. All Rise, B Positive, Clarice, NCIS: Los Angeles The Unicorn and United States of Al are also awaiting word on a pickup.

