CBS Renews 5 Series, Including S.W.A.T., Blue Bloods and Magnum P.I.

RELATED STORIES NCIS Renewed for Season 19 -- But Will Mark Harmon Be Back?

NCIS Renewed for Season 19 -- But Will Mark Harmon Be Back? MacGyver Series Finale: Who Goes Missing in the Very Final Episode?

CBS issued a flurry of early renewals on Thursday — five of ’em in total. Among the series scoring pickups: Blue Bloods (for Season 12), S.W.A.T. (for Season 5), Magnum P.I. (for Season 4) and Bull (for Season 6).

And as we reported here, NCIS will also be returning for a 19th season.

They join previously renewed dramas The Equalizer (for Season 2), FBI (Season 4) and FBI: Most Wanted (Season 3), as well as comedies Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 3), The Neighborhood (Season 4) and Young Sheldon (Seasons 5-7).

CBS series still on the bubble include All Rise, B Positive, Clarice, NCIS: Los Angeles, SEAL Team, The Unicorn and United States of Al.

Meanwhile, CBS is getting ready to bid farewell to Mom, NCIS: New Orleans and MacGyver. The cancellation of MacGyver — which was announced on April 7 — caught some by surprise, given CBS’ penchant for sticking with its reboots long-term. The final episode airs on April 30 and finds Mac and Riley (played by Lucas Till and Tristin Mays) waking up in a corn field with no memory of how they got there. The twosome then must unravel the mystery to find who took them and how to get rid of the nanotrackers in their bodies, “no matter the cost.”

TVLine’s 2021 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect today’s pickups.