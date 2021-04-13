MacGyver Series Finale: Who Goes Missing in the Very Final Episode?

MacGyver is going to need one helluva Swiss Army knife to solve what will be his very final problem, as the CBS drama wraps up its five-season run. TV Shows Ending in 2021

It was revealed on Tuesday that in the episode “Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal” — which will air Friday, April 30 and serve as the cancelled drama’s series finale — Mac and Riley (played by Lucas Till and Tristin Mays) go missing and wake up 24 hours later in a corn field with no memory of how they got there. The twosome then must unravel the mystery to find who took them and how to get rid of the nanotrackers in their bodies, “no matter the cost.”

The MacGyver reboot’s cancellation was announced earlier this month, with CBS Entertainment chief Kelly Kahl saying, “All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as [showrunner] Monica [Macer], the writers and the entire crew. The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own. We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves.”

Heading into its penultimate episode (which airs this Friday, April 17), MacGyver is averaging 4.8 million total viewers and just over a 0.5 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers) — down 22 percent from Season 4. Out of the 14 original dramas CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 9 in the demo and 10th in total audience.

MacGyver has weathered a tumultuous year off-screen, as well. Last summer, CBS terminated its relationship with EP Peter M. Lenkov for creating a toxic work environment. Two weeks later, Till revealed that he had endured numerous instances of verbal abuse, bullying, and body-shaming while working alongside Lenkov. “I’ve never worked this hard in my life, and I am fine with hard work,” Till told Vanity Fair. “But the way Peter treats people is just unacceptable. I was suicidal that first year on the show, because of the way he made me feel. But the way he’s treated the people around me — that’s just my breaking point.”

In an Instagram post that followed Tuesday’s cancellation news, Till wrote, “The past five years have been what I will look on later as the most formative years of my life. Lots of tough, lots of love. I made lifelong friends, actually no, family. I learned to push myself to new limits, breaking through and through and through. Was nervous to take up the mantle of an icon and you guys allowed me into your homes and accepted me. I’m like the Roger Moore of MacGyvers now thanks to your support.”

