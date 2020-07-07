Peter Lenkov Fired at CBS; MacGyver, Magnum P.I. and Former H50 Boss Accused of Workplace Misconduct

RELATED STORIES Cancellation Poll: 25 Broadcast Shows Were Axed This Past TV Season — Which Casualty Hurt the Most?

CBS has fired prolific producer Peter M. Lenkov, whose current shows include MacGyver and Magnum P.I., following an investigation into claims that the showrunner created a toxic work environment, according to THR.

“Peter Lenkov is no longer the executive producer overseeing MacGyver and Magnum P.I., and the studio has ended its relationship with him,” a CBS TV Studios spokesperson tells TVLine in a statement. “Monica Macer will be the showrunner on MacGyver and Eric Guggenheim will run Magnum P.I. Both are currently executive producers on their respective series.

“Our studio is committed to ensuring safe and respectful production environments,” the statement continued. “Over the past year, we have assigned human resource production partners to every show, expanded staff training and increased reporting options. We will continue to evolve our practices with continued focus on building trust with all who work on our sets. Every complaint is taken seriously, every claim is investigated, and when evidence is clear that policies were violated and values not upheld, we take decisive action.”

In his own statement, Lenkov — who also presided over CBS’ recently wrapped, 10-season reboot of Hawaii Five-0 — said, “Now is the time to listen and I am listening. It’s difficult to hear that the working environment I ran was not the working environment my colleagues deserved, and for that, I am deeply sorry. I accept responsibility for what I am hearing and am committed to doing the work that is required to do better and be better.”

Per THR, Lenkov was the subject of at least three complaints alleging that he was manipulative and abusive during Hawaii Five-0‘s decade-long run as well as on his MacGyver reboot, which is heading into Season 5.