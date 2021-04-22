RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Finale: Who Will Win? And Who Should Win?

RELATED STORIES WandaVision, The Boys, Drag Race Lead MTV Movie & TV Award Nominations

WandaVision, The Boys, Drag Race Lead MTV Movie & TV Award Nominations Drag Race Reunion Rehashes Utica's Roast, That Untucked Fight and More

Let’s be honest, none of us are the same people we were at the start of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13. And with the coronation at last approaching, it’s time to lock in our bets: Which queen (or queens?) will finally win this thing?

All cynicism aside, this season — with its cast of memorable, impactful queens — has been one for the herstory books. And while it’s easy to joke about this feeling like the longest season ever, that doesn’t mean we’re ready for it to end just yet.

But unless RuPaul decides to gag viewers with the franchise’s second-ever double win, one of four remaining queens — Gottmik, Kandy Muse, Rosé or Symone — will find themselves crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar during Friday’s grand finale (VH1, 8/7c).

Read on for a breakdown of Season 13’s (meant for more) Top 4…

GOTTMIK | The first transgender man to compete on Drag Race, Gottmik has given us everything we didn’t know we needed since Day 1. Not only has she won a pair of challenges without ever finding herself in the bottom, but the cherry on top of her many gagworthy runway looks — from that bloody good safety pin fascinator to last week’s polka-dotted eleganza — is that the crafty seamstress actually assembled them herself. And that Paris Hilton performance in Snatch Game? One word: gagatrondra. Like so many previous winners, Gottmik feels like the future of drag, and we’re ready for it.

Popular on TVLine

KANDY MUSE | It would be disingenuous not to acknowledge that Kandy is the clear underdog of this season’s Top 4, so let’s just get that out of the way first. Her runway looks have been uneven, and she has found herself in the bottom more times than any other finalists, lip syncing for her life on three separate occasions. But that also goes to show how much of a fighter Kandy is, unapologetically clawing her way up the Drag Race ladder, always serving as her own biggest cheerleader. And what Kandy lacks in precision, she makes up for in undeniable personality. Whether or not you feel she earned her spot in the finale, you can’t say that she isn’t damn good TV.

ROSE | Polished, poised and professional, this self-proclaimed fashion clown is a pretty picture of perfection, consistently serving whimsical runway looks and killer vocals. And while the bonnie lass’ drive for perfection occasionally makes it difficult to connect to her on a human level, her track record in the competition speaks for itself: the Scottish queen has won three challenges without ever having to lip sync for her life.

SYMONE | There are so many words to describe the Ebony Enchantress of Season 13, but “unforgettable” is the first one that comes to mind. Committed to embodying Black excellence, Symone has served consistently show-stopping runway moments, from her powerful Black Lives Matter tribute to that breathtaking beaded silhouette. (Not to mention her first-of-its-kind durag train, which will also live in infamy.) Although Symone has had to lip sync for her life twice this season, she also boasts the highest number of wins, with four victories to her name.

And what about the other major title being awarded during Friday’s finale, that of Season 13’s Miss Congeniality? Olivia Lux feels like the clear frontrunner in this particular race, especially after refusing to speak ill of the queens who voted to send her home (aka all of them) during last week’s “reunion” episode. Utica Queen might have also been a contender for this honor, had it not been for that uncomfortably off-putting roast.

Which queen do you predict will win Season 13, and which do you believe deserves the crown? (We all know the answer isn’t always the same!) Cast your votes below, then drop a comment with more about your queen of choice.

–