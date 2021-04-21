TV Ratings: The Resident Ties CBS Reruns, Young Rock for Tuesday Win

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s The Resident drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, holding steady week-to-week to land in a four-way tie for the Tuesday demo win. TVLine readers gave the eventful episode an average grade of “A”; read post mortem.

Prodigal Son (2 mil/0.4) was also steady. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere:

CBS | Last-minute reruns of NCIS (6.2 mil/0.5) and FBI ( 5.5 mil/0.5) also landed in that Tuesday tie, with the former copping the night’s biggest audience. A CBS News special capped the night with 2.5 mil/0.3.

THE CW | Supergirl (535K/0.1) dipped in audience for a third straight week, marking yet another series low. (I’m sorry, is this final season all about vampires and ghostbusting and Star Trek TOS-quality planet sets?)

NBC | Young Rock (2.6 mil/0.5) and Kenan (1.9 mil/0.3) both dipped, while New Amsterdam (3.5 mil/0.4) was steady leading out of the first of several This Is Us reruns to come.

ABC | Pooch Perfect (2.3 mil/0.3) and mixed-ish (1.6 mil/0.3) were steady, black-ish (1.9 mil/0.4) ticked up and Big Sky (2.9 mil/0.4, read recap) dipped.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!