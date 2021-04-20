CBS' Tuesday Lineup Pivots to Reruns in Wake of Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict

RELATED STORIES NCIS: Wilmer Valderrama Previews an Unexpected Family Reunion, Teases 'Controversial' and 'Badass' Finale

CBS is tweaking its Tuesday schedule in the wake of the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict.

A network rep confirms that original episodes of NCIS and FBI will be replaced by reruns at 8/7c and 9/8c, respectively. Meanwhile, at 10/9c, an original episode of FBI: Most Wanted will be preempted for a CBS News special, The Chauvin Verdict, anchored by Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell.

ABC, NBC and Fox are not expected to make any schedule changes.

On Tuesday afternoon, Minneapolis police officer Chauvin was found guilty of the May 25, 2020 murder of George Floyd. Read by Judge Peter A. Cahill, the jury found Chauvin guilty on all three counts, including second- and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

The prosecution, led by Steve Schleicher, and defense attorney Eric J. Nelson made their closing arguments on April 19, capping 14 days of testimony from doctors, policing exerts, bystanders and members of the Minneapolis PD. Judge Cahill oversaw the proceedings, at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.