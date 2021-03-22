CBS Sets End Dates for Mom and NCIS: New Orleans, Plus 17 Season Finales

Fans of Mom and NCIS: New Orleans now can properly plan for the CBS series’ very finale episodes.
CBS on Monday announced the season finale dates for a total of 19 shows, including the aforementioned series finales as well as one two-hour season ender (go, Reagans!). Any early, official renewals are clearly denoted below.
Wednesday, April 14
8 pm Tough as Nails Season 2 finale
Friday, April 30
8 pm MacGyver Season 5 finale
Friday, May 7
9 pm Magnum P.I. Season 3 finale
Thursday, May 13
8 pm Young Sheldon Season 4 finale
9 pm Mom series finale (previously scheduled for May 6)
9:30 pm B Positive Season 1 finale
Note: The Unicorn’s season finale aired March 18
Friday, May 14
9 pm Blue Bloods Season 11 finale (two hours)
Monday, May 17
8 pm The Neighborhood Season 3 finale — ALREADY RENEWED
8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 finale — ALREADY RENEWED
10 pm Bull Season 5 finale
Wednesday, May 19
9 pm SEAL Team Season 4 finale
10 pm S.W.A.T. Season 4 finale
Sunday, May 23
8 pm The Equalizer Season 1 finale — ALREADY RENEWED
9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 finale
10 pm NCIS: New Orleans series finale
Monday, May 24
9 pm All Rise Season 2 finale
Tuesday, May 25
8 pm NCIS Season 18 finale
9 pm FBI Season 3 finale
10 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 finale
