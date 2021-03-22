CBS Sets End Dates for Mom and NCIS: New Orleans, Plus 17 Season Finales

Fans of Mom and NCIS: New Orleans now can properly plan for the CBS series’ very finale episodes.

CBS on Monday announced the season finale dates for a total of 19 shows, including the aforementioned series finales as well as one two-hour season ender (go, Reagans!). Any early, official renewals are clearly denoted below. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Wednesday, April 14

8 pm Tough as Nails Season 2 finale

Friday, April 30

8 pm MacGyver Season 5 finale

Friday, May 7

9 pm Magnum P.I. Season 3 finale

Thursday, May 13

8 pm Young Sheldon Season 4 finale

9 pm Mom series finale (previously scheduled for May 6)

9:30 pm B Positive Season 1 finale

Note: The Unicorn’s season finale aired March 18

Friday, May 14

9 pm Blue Bloods Season 11 finale (two hours)

Monday, May 17

8 pm The Neighborhood Season 3 finale — ALREADY RENEWED

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 finale — ALREADY RENEWED

10 pm Bull Season 5 finale

Wednesday, May 19

9 pm SEAL Team Season 4 finale

10 pm S.W.A.T. Season 4 finale

Sunday, May 23

8 pm The Equalizer Season 1 finale — ALREADY RENEWED

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 finale

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans series finale

Monday, May 24

9 pm All Rise Season 2 finale

Tuesday, May 25

8 pm NCIS Season 18 finale

9 pm FBI Season 3 finale

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 finale

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.