The Equalizer Renewed for Season 2

This year’s Super Bowl lead-out program, CBS’ The Equalizer, has scored a touchdown in the form of an early Season 2 renewal.

“The Equalizer has proven more than equal to the task of engaging viewers and racking up wins on Sunday night,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “We’re extremely proud to see this outstanding broadcast drama, led by Queen Latifah, punch through the competitive landscape and return for a second season.”

In this post-Super Bowl slot, The Equalizer on Feb. 7 debuted to north of 20 million total viewers — the largest audience for any entertainment program since the February 2020 Academy Awards — along with a 5.1 demo rating. In three outings since then, it has averaged 8 million viewers and higher than a 0.8 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), always and easily delivering its Sunday time slot’s largest audience.

Among all dramas airing on CBS this season, The Equalizer (based on its regularly scheduled airings) ranks second in total audience (trailing only NCIS) and No. 3 in the demo.

A reimagining of the 1980s series starring Edward Woodward, The Equalizer stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. Rounding out the freshman drama’s ensemble are Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

Following Oprah- and Grammys-related preemptions and such, The Equalizer will resume its freshman run on Sunday, March 28 at 8/7c.

CBS previously gave early renewals to Monday sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola.

