How I Met Your Father: Hilary Duff to Star In HIMYM Spinoff at Hulu

Haaaaaave you met Hilary Duff?

The Younger and Lizzie McGuire star is set to produce and headline How I Met Your Father, the long-gestating How I Met Your Mother spinoff, which has received a straight-to-series order at Hulu.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us), the 10-episode offshoot takes place in the near future, as Sophie (played by Duff) tells her son — you guessed it! — the story of how she met his father. The retelling “catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” according to the official logline. How I Met Your Mother Pilot Revisited: Burning Qs, (Olive) Theories and More

Original series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are on board as executive producers.

HIMYF will blend multi- and single-camera elements to give it a similar look and feel to HIMYM. Beyond that, it remains unclear how the new series’ universe will be connected to its predecessor.

A How I Met Your Mother spinoff has been in and out of development since 2014. During HIMYM‘s final season, CBS commissioned a pilot for How I Met Your Dad, starring future Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig and narrated by rom-com queen Meg Ryan. The pilot was dead on arrival, and the script was eventually leaked. A second attempt at HIMYD was made in 2016, with Aptaker and Berger at the helm, but the project was put on hold due to the early success of This Is Us. The offshoot went back into development the following year, and has at last come to fruition — a full seven years after HIMYM‘s divisive finale.

“Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father,” Bays and Thomas said in a joint statement. “We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)”

Added Duff, “I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie. As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!”

Aptaker and Berger also commented on the series pickup, joking: “We hope nobody thinks it’s weird that Bob Saget will be playing old Hilary Duff’s voice.”

Since 2015, Duff has played Kelsey Peters on the TV Land-turned-Paramount+ sitcom Younger, which is currently in its seventh and final season. It is unknown what, if any impact HIMYF will have on the Kelsey-centric spinoff in development at ViacomCBS. Duff was also attached to a revival of her star-making sitcom Lizzie McGuire, but the series was ultimately scrapped by Disney+.