Ratings: CW's Kung Fu Stays Strong in Week 2, ABC's Home Economics Slips

In the latest TV show ratings, Kung Fu this Wednesday delivered 1.4 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, matching its premiere numbers to mark the best Week 2 retention of any CW series debuts this season.
Leading out of that, Nancy Drew drew its second largest audience of the season (627K) while holding onto its 0.1 demo rating.
Elsewhere:
FOX | The Masked Singer (4.8 mil/1.1, read recap) and Game of Talents (2.7 mil/0.6) were both steady, with the former leading Wednesday in both measures.
CBS | The already (and doubly!) renewed Tough as Nails (3.2 mil/0.5) ticked up with its season finale, drawing its best audience since March 3.
ABC | The Goldbergs (3.2 mil/0.6) and Call Your Mother (2.6 mil/0.3) were steady, while Home Economics (2.9 mil/0.4), The Conners (3.8 mil/0.6) and Million Little Things (2.5 mil/0.3, read recap) were all down, with the latter eyeing a demo low.
