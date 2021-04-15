Ratings: CW's Kung Fu Stays Strong in Week 2, ABC's Home Economics Slips

In the latest TV show ratings, Kung Fu this Wednesday delivered 1.4 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, matching its premiere numbers to mark the best Week 2 retention of any CW series debuts this season. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Leading out of that, Nancy Drew drew its second largest audience of the season (627K) while holding onto its 0.1 demo rating.

Elsewhere:

FOX | The Masked Singer (4.8 mil/1.1, read recap) and Game of Talents (2.7 mil/0.6) were both steady, with the former leading Wednesday in both measures.

CBS | The already (and doubly!) renewed Tough as Nails (3.2 mil/0.5) ticked up with its season finale, drawing its best audience since March 3.

ABC | The Goldbergs (3.2 mil/0.6) and Call Your Mother (2.6 mil/0.3) were steady, while Home Economics (2.9 mil/0.4), The Conners (3.8 mil/0.6) and Million Little Things (2.5 mil/0.3, read recap) were all down, with the latter eyeing a demo low.

