TVLine Items: Never Have I Ever Gets Common, CBS Renews Nails and More

Looks like Common‘s gushing about Never Have I Ever at the SAG Awards has paid off: The rapper/actor has joined the Netflix comedy in a recurring role for Season 2, which is slated to premiere this July.

Common will play Dr. Chris Jackson, a suave and debonair dermatologist who works in Nalini’s building. His high-end practice and celebrity clients are impressive to everyone — except Nalini.

Common’s TV acting credits include The Chi and Hell on Wheels.

* CBS has renewed the reality competition series Tough as Nails, created and hosted by Phil Keoghan, for Seasons 3 and 4.

* TNT’s Animal Kingdom has tapped Kevin Csolak (Boardwalk Empire) and Darren Mann (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) to recur during the sixth and final season as young versions of Shawn Hatosy’s Pope and Scott Speedman’s Baz, while Jasper Polish will play Pope’s twin sister Julia, Deadline reports.

* Jordan Belfi (All American, Entourage) will recur in during Good Girls Season 4 as Z, “who is part of the multi-level marketing group Dean gets involved with to help him find a way out of his dire situation with his wife Beth,” per Deadline.

* The White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been cancelled for the second year in a row, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

