ABC's Don't Cancelled After 1 Season

Don’t… won’t, be back for Season 2.

The Adam Scott-hosted ABC game show — home of the aggressively cast contestant “families” and executive producer Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool-sassy voiceover — has been cancelled after one summertime sampling.

Following a solid-for-summer debut, Don't's June-August 2020 run averaged 3 million weekly viewers and nearly a 0.6 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers). Among the game shows ABC aired last TV season, it ranked No. 4 in the demo (besting both To Tell the Truth and Match Game) but last in total audience.

ABC’s Summer 2021 slate, as revealed on Wednesday, includes The $100,000 Pyramid (which last aired way back in September of the year 2019), Celebrity Family Feud, To Tell the Truth, Press Your Luck, Card Sharks, Holey Moley, The Chase and The Hustler — as well as some reality stuff and the Zooey Deschanel-hosted Celebrity Dating Game.