TV Ratings: ABC's Don't Dominates With Debut, Blindspot Hits Series Low

In the latest TV ratings, ABC's Adam Scott-hosted Don't debuted to 4.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, easily leading Thursday in the demo. Bookending the freshman game show, Holey Moley (4.1 mil/0.7) was steady in its earlier time slot, while To Tell the Truth (3.6 mil/0.7) ticked up.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Man With a Plan (5 mil/0.6) was steady with its series finale, which TVLine readers gave an average grade of “B” (read recap). Broke (4 mil/0.5) dipped.

NBC | Council of Dads (2.8 mil/0.3) and Blindspot (1.82 mil/0.2, read post mortem) each dipped, respectively tying and hitting series lows in the demo.

FOX | Celebrity Watch Party (1.6 mil/0.4) was steady, while Labor of Love (976K/0.3, read recap) ticked up.

THE CW | Burden of Truth (536K/0.1) and In the Dark (438K/0.1) each added a literal handful of eyeballs while steady as always in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

