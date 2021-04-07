Bachelor in Paradise Sets Return Date, Chris Harrison's Involvement TBD

RELATED STORIES ABC Sets Summer Dates for Pyramid, The Celebrity Dating Game, The Hustler, Holey Moley, Ultimate Surfer and Others

ABC Sets Summer Dates for Pyramid, The Celebrity Dating Game, The Hustler, Holey Moley, Ultimate Surfer and Others Home Economics Review: Money Does Matter (For Once) on ABC's Sitcom

Bachelor in Paradise is returning later this summer — with or without embattled host Chris Harrison.

ABC announced Wednesday that Season 7 of the Bachelor offshoot — delayed a year due to COVID-19 — will debut Monday, Aug. 16. A network spokesperson, however, declined to say whether Harrison will be back at the helm. “We will share more details on Bachelor in Paradise at a later date,” noted the rep.

Harrison is currently on a leave of absence from the franchise following the race-related controversy that overshadowed The Bachelor‘s groundbreaking 25th season, which featured Matt James as the series’ first Black lead. As previously reported, Harrison will be sitting out of the next, Katie Thurston-fronted season of The Bachelorette, production of which is currently underway ahead of a June 7 premiere. Former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be “there to support Katie” in Harrison’s stead, says ABC. (Check out ABC’s complete summer schedule here.)

It was in February that Harrison announced he would be “stepping aside” from The Bachelor-verse for an unspecified period of time to focus his time on “getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before.” Emmanuel Acho replaced Harrison during the After the Final Rose special that followed James’ Bachelor season.