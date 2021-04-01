TV Ratings: American Housewife Dips With Finale, Nancy Drew Eyes Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s yet-to-be-renewed American Housewife closed out Season 5 this Wednesday with 2.7 million total viewers (its second smallest audience ever) and a 0.4 demo rating (down a tick to match its series low.) 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere on ABC, The Goldbergs (3.1 mil/0.5) also dipped, while The Conners (3.1 mil/0.5), Call Your Mother (2.2 mil/0.3) and The Con‘s finale (1.7 mil/0.3) were all steady.

FOX | The Masked Singer (4.8 mil/1.1, read recap) dipped a tenth but still led Wednesday in the demo. Game of Talents (2.5 mil/0.6) was steady.

NBC | Chicago Med (7 mil/0.8), Fire (7.1 mil/0.9) and P.D. (6.3 mil/0.9, read post mortem) were all steady in the demo, with Fire delivering Wednesday’s largest audience.

THE CW | Riverdale (523K/0.1, read recap) was steady heading into its spring break, while Nancy Drew (378K/0.0) slipped to series lows. Yes, that is the almost mythical 0.0.

CBS | Tough as Nails (3 mil/0.4) was steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!