Lucifer (Finally) Sets Date for Second Half of Season 5 on Netflix

Lucifer will serve up the second half of its penultimate season on Friday, May 28, Netflix has announced.

Season 5’s first eight episodes dropped back on Aug. 21 of the year 2020. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Following a pandemic-related pause, Lucifer resumed production in late September, to finish up the 16th and final episode of Season 5 and then segue directly into the start of production on its sixth and truly, sincerely, definitely final, final season, which will run a total of 10 episodes.

That final salvo will bring the supernatural-tinged procedural’s grand total to 93 episodes.

D.B. Woodside, who plays Amenadiel (and recently wrapped his directorial debut with the Netflix series), told TVLine this about 5B’s opening moments: “When God (played by Dennis Haysbert) comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow. We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended, and Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example — and he was not doing that!”

Guest stars for Season 5B include Rob Benedict aka Supernatural‘s own God, as a mercenary who lands in the crosshairs of Chloe and the LAPD; Friday Night Lights alum Scott Porter as Carol Corbett, a buttoned-up detective from Dan’s past who joins the LAPD and quickly strikes up a connection with Ella; Merrin Dungey (Alias) as Sonya, a no-nonsense cop who forms an unlikely bond with DB Woodside’s angel; and Brianna Hildebrand (Trinkets, The Exorcist) as Rory, a rebellious and angsty angel hoping to follow in Lucifer’s footsteps.

