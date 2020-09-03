Lucifer Set to Resume Production on Season 5, Followed by Final Episodes

RELATED STORIES Lucifer EPs Confirm [Spoiler] Will Be Revealed in Season 5B

Netflix’s Lucifer, which was among the many TV shows that had to veritably “stop time” when the pandemic paused production in mid-March, has penciled in a date to return to work.

Sources tell TVLine exclusively that the supernatural-tinged procedural will resume production on Thursday, Sept. 24, at which time it will finish up the 16th and final episode of Season 5 (which released its first half on Aug. 21).

Once filming of that season finale is wrapped, the Lucifer team will segue directly into the start of production on its sixth and truly, sincerely, definitely final season (no episode count on that is currently available).

Warner Bros. TV had no comment on the series’ production timetable.

Lucifer Season 5A, which is now streaming on Netflix and consists of eight episodes, picked up with the titular Devil still lording over Hell, paving the way for — not a spoiler of any kind, any longer, but here’s a warning nonetheless — his twin brother Michael to wreak a bit of havoc. Elsewhere, Chloe had to grapple with a shocking reveal; Maze discovered that Lucifer has been lying to her for years about something major; Amenadiel struggled with a truth about newborn Charlie; Linda disclosed a dark secret from her past; and Dan was used as a pawn in a nefarious scheme.

Season 5B guest stars will include Rob Benedict aka Supernatural‘s own God, as a mercenary who lands in the crosshairs of Lucifer, Chloe and the LAPD.

