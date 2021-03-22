TV Ratings: March Madness Spillover, 60 Minutes Fuel CBS Sunday Win

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ lineup topped Sunday in both total viewers and in the demo, thanks in part to a half hour of March Madness spillover.

Leading out of the Syracuse-West Virginia matchup (which from 7 to 7:30 drew 10 million viewers and a 2.0 rating), 60 Minutes did 7 mil (the night’s largest non-sports audience) and a 0.8 rating (tying ABC’s American Idol for the demo win). 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Over on ABC, AFV (5 mil/0.6) was down, while Idol (5.5 mil/0.8) and the Millionaire season finale (2.9 mil/0.4) were steady.

The CW’s eventful episode of Batwoman (548K/0.1, read post mortem and get recasting news) and, well, Charmed (346K/0.1) each dropped a handful of viewers while steady in the demo..

NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games (1.7 mil/0.3) and Good Girls (1.5 mil/0.3, read post mortem) were steady.

Lastly, Fox’s Cherries Wild finale (1.4 mil/0.2), Bless the Harts (844K/0.2), The Simpsons‘ 700th episode (1.2 mil/0.4), The Great North (950K/0.3) and Bob’s Burgers (1 mil/0.4) all were down.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Report any new or worsening symptoms to your doctor.

