Batwoman Recasts Ruby Rose's Role; Krypton's Wallis Day to Play Kate Kane

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s episode of Batwoman. Read at your own risk.

Batwoman has enlisted someone new to portray Kate Kane. TVLine has learned that Krypton and The Royals alum Wallis Day will take over the role from Ruby Rose, who departed the CW series at the end of last season.

Season 2 centers on the rise of Ryan Wilder (played by Javicia Leslie) as the new Batwoman in the wake of Kate’s mysterious disappearance following a nasty plane crash in Gotham. Kate finally resurfaced in Sunday’s episode, seemingly unconscious in the sewers of Gotham and unrecognizable beneath heavy bandages — save for her tell-tale red necklace.

“Wallis Day is going to be playing our altered version of Kate Kane, and she’s an amazing actress,” showrunner Caroline Dries tells TVLine. “I’m excited for you guys to see the journey that she endures.”

Although it was revealed that Kate is still very much alive — albeit badly burned — everyone else believes her to be dead, since body parts matching her DNA have been recovered. The second half of Season 2 will get to the heart of where she has been all this time and what that means for her character moving forward. TV Roles That Were Recast (and Why)

Day’s other credits include Jekyll and Hyde, Casanova and Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming film Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Want scoop on Batwoman, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.