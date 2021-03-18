Maya Rudolph to Headline Apple TV+ Comedy Series From Forever EPs

RELATED STORIES Ted Lasso Season 2 Adds Team Shrink

Maya Rudolph and the minds behind her one-and-done Amazon dramedy Forever are teaming up once again, this time for an Apple TV+ comedy in which Rudolph will star.

Ordered straight to series on Thursday, the still-untitled project will star Rudolph as Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended when her husband leaves her with nothing… except $87 billion.

Rudolph will also exec-produce with Forever‘s Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, who will serve as co-creators and writers on the half-hour series.

As reported in February, Rudolph will return to her Saturday Night Live stomping grounds later this month, when she hosts the March 27 episode. She’s been recurring on the late-night series since late 2020 to play Vice President Kamala Harris, while her other recent credits include voice work on Fox’s Bless the Harts and Netflix’s Big Mouth.

In addition to this newly ordered project, Apple TV+’s slate of in-the-works series includes the female-driven anthology Roar, an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s novel Lady in the Lake that will star Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o and the period drama The Essex Serpent, led by Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston.

