Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie and Merritt Wever to Roar in GLOW Creators' Apple TV+ Anthology

Academy Award and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman, Emmy/Grammy/Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo, Golden Globe nominee Alison Brie and Emmy winner Merritt Wever are ready to Roar, as the cast of a female-driven anthology series ordered by Apple TV+.

Kidman will also serve as an executive producer on the series, which was created by GLOW‘s Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. Based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, Roar will present a collection of eight, half-hour, genre-bending episodes, told from a uniquely female point of view.

Roar joins a growing pipeline of new Apple TV+ originals that also includes Physical, starring and executive-produced by Rose Byrne (Damages); The Last Thing He Told Me, starring Julia Roberts; High Desert, starring and executive-produced by Patricia Arquette; and Lessons in Chemistry, starring and executive-produced by Brie Larson and written by Susannah Grant.