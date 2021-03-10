Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong'o Lead Apple's Lady in the Lake Adaptation

RELATED STORIES Ted Lasso Season 2 Adds Team Shrink

Academy Award winners Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o are set to star in an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s best-selling novel Lady in the Lake, which has received a straight-to-series order from Apple TV+.

Directed and co-written by Alma Har’el, the limited series takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (played by Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong’o), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.

Portman, Nyong’o and Har’el will serve as executive producers along with Dre Ryan, who co-created and will co-write the series with Har’el.

Lady in the Lake joins a growing pipeline of new Apple TV+ originals that also includes Roar, an anthology starring Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie and Merritt Wever; Physical, starring and executive-produced by Rose Byrne (Damages); The Last Thing He Told Me, starring Julia Roberts; High Desert, starring and executive-produced by Patricia Arquette; and Lessons in Chemistry, starring and executive-produced by Brie Larson and written by Susannah Grant.