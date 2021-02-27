SNL: Maya Rudolph to Host in March

RELATED STORIES Late Night Host Seth Meyers Renews Deal With NBC Through 2025

Expect to see plenty of Vice President Kamala Harris on the next Saturday Night Live.

The late-night sketch show has tapped series vet/Harris impersonator Maya Rudolph to host on March 27. She’ll be joined by first time musical guest Jack Harlow.

Rudolph took home the 2020 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, having been nominated for her many appearances throughout Season 45 as then-presidential hopeful Harris. She returned for SNL‘s first six episodes of Season 46, appearing opposite Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden in a handful of election-themed cold opens.

Rudolph was previously an SNL cast member from 2000-2007. Her seven-year stint included such memorable impersonations as Donatella Versace and Beyoncé Knowles. Her forthcoming return marks her second time as host, following a previous stint in 2012.

Saturday Night Live returned for its 46th season on Oct. 3. Previous hosts have included Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Wiig, Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King and Regé-Jean Page.

Meanwhile, this season’s musical acts have included Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., The Strokes, Foo Fighters, Morgan Wallen, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Due Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers, Nathaniel Rateliff and Bad Bunny.

Are you looking forward to Rudolph’s return in March? Hit the comments with your reactions to the news.