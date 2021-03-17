TV Ratings: This Is Us Returns Down, Ties NCIS for Tuesday Demo Win

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s This Is Us returned from its latest mini-hiatus to 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating (read recap), slipping to new series lows but tying CBS’ NCIS for the Tuesday demo win. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Bookending the family drama, Young Rock (2.9 mil/0.6) and Kenan (2.1 mil/0.4) both dipped again, while New Amsterdam (3.6 mil/0.4) slipped to new series lows.

Elsewhere:

CBS | An eventful episode of NCIS (9.5 mil/0.8, read recap and get casting news) dipped to a new audience low while steady in the demo, FBI (7.9 mil/0.7) was steady, and FBI: Most Wanted (6.2 mil.0.6) ticked up.

THE CW | The conclusion of The Flash‘s Mirrorverse arc (1 mil/0.2, read recap) added a few eyeballs while dipping to a new demo low. Superman & Lois (1.2 mil/0.2, read recap) was also down.

ABC | To Tell the Truth (3.7 mil/0.5) dipped in the demo, while Soul of a Nation (1.4mil/0.2) was steady leading out of sitcom reruns.

FOX | Back-to-back episodes of something called Holmes Family Effect averaged 1.2mil and a 0.2.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.