NCIS Casts TV Vet Pam Dawber, Wife of Mark Harmon, in Four-Episode Arc

Whoa, Did NCIS Just Set the Stage for a Part-Time Mark Harmon Next Season?

Might Leroy Jethro Gibbs strike a spark with a very familiar face whilst suspended from his NCIS job?

Pam Dawber — as in Mork’s Mindy, but also NCIS star Mark Harmon’s real-life wife — has booked a role on the well-watched CBS drama, just 18 seasons into its run, EW.com reports.

Debuting Tuesday, April 6, Dawber will appear in four non-consecutive episodes as Marcie Warren, a “seasoned investigative journalist who uses her savvy wit and down-to-earth people skills to aid in her tireless pursuit of truth.”

Perhaps Marcie will help Gibbs ride off into the proverbial sunset? Word of Harmon having a potentially reduced presence on NCIS, should it be renewed for Season 19, swirled at the time of sister series NCIS: New Orleans‘ cancellation. THR.com reported that with his contract expiring this spring, Harmon was poised to call it a day and hang up his stitched-logo NCIS cap. But when he learned that his doing so would result in the mothership series as a whole being cancelled, and many people losing their jobs, he entered talks to return in a limited capacity.

In addition to her aforementioned run opposite Robin Williams on ABC’s Happy Days spin-off Mork & Mindy, Dawber’s TV credits include the titular My Sister Sam as well as episodes of Dream On, The Crazy Ones and, most recently, a November 2016 episode of CBS’ The Odd Couple redo.

