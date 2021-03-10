The Masked Singer: Get Your First Glimpse of Season 5's Wild Card Contestants in Premiere Video

RELATED STORIES The Resident's Midseason Finale Puts [Spoiler]'s Medical Career in Jeopardy

The Masked Singer‘s return doesn’t get underway until later tonight, but why hold off on the rampant speculation any longer?

Fox has released the opening minutes of the Season 5 premiere, which airs tonight on Fox (8/7c). The video below gives you an overview of what’s ahead, introducing you to competitors like Raccoon, Seashell, Black Swan and Phoenix.

But what we think you’ll really like: The video also offers the first intel on who, exactly, the heralded wild card contestants are in this “game-changing” season.

“We’re introducing characters so talented, and so secret, I can’t even show them to you,” host Nick Cannon says in voiceover around the :39 mark. And that’s when we get (silhouetted) visuals of the wild cards. If we had to guess, we’d label them Crab, Whale, Aardvark and… Some Other Kind Of Fuzzy Thing. (But if you’ve got a clearer idea of what you see, make sure to shout it out in the Comments section.)

How the wild cards will work: While the 10 main contestants will be split into Group A and Group B, wild card singers will take the stage at the end of an episode for a chance to unseat another contestant in that group. If a wild card singer advances, he or she will officially be in the running for the Golden Mask trophy.

The clip also introduces Cluedle-Doo, aka someone dressed as a giant rooster, who won’t sing but will “disrupt the game completely,” Cannon says.

As a reminder: Niecy Nash (Claws) will guest-host the season’s first few episodes, as a result of regular emcee Cannon testing positive for COVID-19 in early February. Press PLAY on the video below to see the opening of the Season 5 premiere, then hit the comments with your incredibly early guesses!