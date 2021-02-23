The Masked Singer to Introduce Wild Card Contestants During Season 5

RELATED STORIES The Masked Singer Season 5: First Promo Offers Glimpse of New Costumes

Thought The Masked Singer‘s fifth season couldn’t get wilder than a cyberpunk porcupine/hedgehog/rat creation? Think again!

Season 5 of the competition series will, for the first time, include several wild card contestants that will appear during the show’s run to mix things up. While the 10 main contestants will be split into Group A and Group B, wild card singers will take the stage at the end of an episode for a chance to unseat another contestant in that group.

If a wild card singer advances, he or she will officially be in the running for the Golden Mask trophy. And though these potential game-changers’ costumes have yet to be revealed, Fox shares that the Season 5 roster – including wild cards — boasts a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Oscar nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records.

The Masked Singer returns for Season 5 on Wednesday, March 10 at 8/7c. Niecy Nash (Claws) will guest-host the first few episodes, as a result of regular emcee Nick Cannon testing positive for COVID-19 in early February. Following the premiere, the Wayne Brady-hosted Game of Talents will make its debut at 9 pm.