The Masked Singer Season 5: First Promo Offers Glimpse of New Costumes, Niecy Nash's Hosting Debut

OK, so we’re a little creeped out by the cyberpunk rat.

But other than that, the first promo for The Masked Singer‘s upcoming Season 5 has us intrigued. The spot, which will air during tonight’s season finale of The Masked Dancer, offers a quick look at some of the upcoming season’s competitors. And because we don’t yet have official names for the costumes that you can fleetingly see in the video below, we’re going to refer to them as: Pig, Grandpa Monster, Black Swan, Iguana, Dragon and Nightmare Fuel aka Rat.

The 30-second video also introduces Niecy Nash (Claws, Never Have I Ever) as fill-in host for the series’ regular emcee, Nick Cannon. Nash stepped in to lead the first few episodes of Season 5 after Cannon tested positive for COVID-19 in early February.

The Masked Singer will return on Wednesday, March 10, at 8/7c. The premiere will be followed by the 9 pm series debut of Game of Talents, a combination variety show/guessing game hosted by TV veteran/Masked Season Season 2 winner Wayne Brady.

Press PLAY on the video below to get your first look at what’s ahead, then hit the comments: Anyone got any early, wildly unfounded but still fun guesses?