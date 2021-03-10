Katrina Law Joins NCIS as Potential Series Regular for Season 19

RELATED STORIES Chuck Lorre's United States of Al to Follow Young Sheldon on Thursdays -- Where Does That Leave B Positive?

One year after Hawaii Five-0 said aloha to the airwaves, Katrina Law is heading to another CBS staple.

The actress has joined NCIS‘ current 18th season in a recurring role, with the potential to become a series regular if the procedural is picked up for Season 19. (CBS has yet to announce a renewal decision.)

Per our sister site Deadline, Law will appear in the last two episodes of Season 18 as NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight, a “formidable” woman whose specialty is hostage negotiations. Raised by a single mother, and married to a stay-at-home dad who is raising their infant son, Jessica is described as “sharp, athletic, tough” and “fiercely tenacious,” but she also possesses a “wry sense of humor.”

Law’s casting comes on the heels of Maria Bello exiting NCIS after three seasons as forensic psychologist Jack Sloane. (In the March 2 episode, Jack decided to stay put in Afghanistan after completing an op, to help out the local community.) In addition to her Hawaii Five-0 appearances as Quinn Liu, Law’s small-screen résumé includes Arrow, The Oath and Training Day.

New episodes of NCIS air Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS. Last month, the network announced that spinoff NCIS: New Orleans will end with its current seventh season, while a new iteration of the franchise, set in Hawaii, is in the early stages of development.