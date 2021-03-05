Supergirl's Final Season to Premiere During Superman & Lois Spring Hiatus

RELATED STORIES Is SEAL Team Son Officially MIA? Did Conners Make Grave Mistakes? Was Flash Refresher Lacking? And More Qs

Supergirl is taking her final flight this spring. The CW drama will return for its sixth and final season on Tuesday, March 30 (9/8c), TVLine has learned.

Supergirl will take over the time slot currently occupied by Superman & Lois, which will go on a brief hiatus due to a COVID-related production interruption that occurred earlier this summer. Superman & Lois will return with the rest of its first season on Tuesday, May 18 at 9 pm. Supergirl will then return to complete its final season sometime this summer (exact date TBD).

“To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement,” Supergirl star Melissa Benoist said when news of the final season broke in 2020. “Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.”

Little is known about Supergirl‘s final outing, though we can confirm that Azie Tesfai (aka Kelly Olsen) is co-writing Episode 12, making her the first actor to have a hand in writing an episode of an Arrowverse series

The CW recently announced spring premiere dates for several other series, including the sixth season of fellow Arrowverse series Legends of Tomorrow, which is becoming Batwoman‘s new lead-in on Sundays. (Click here for a breakdown of the network’s spring schedule.)

Your hopes for Supergirl’s final season? Drop ’em in a comment below.