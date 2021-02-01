Supergirl's Azie Tesfai Becomes First Actor to Write Episode for Arrowverse

RELATED STORIES All American Spinoff, Centered on Simone, Officially a Go at The CW

Before Supergirl flies off into the sunset, one of its cast members will mark a pretty super milestone.

Azie Tesfai, who plays Kelly Olsen on the CW series, is set to co-write the 12th episode of the upcoming sixth and final season, working with supervising producer J. Holtham.

In doing so, Tesfai will become the first actor to have a hand in writing an episode of an Arrowverse series, across 33 total seasons of Supergirl, Arrow, et al. What’s more — and this is a lot more, mind you — she will be the first series regular to write an episode of any Greg Berlanti-produced TV series, ever, superheroic or otherwise.

“It’s been such an honor to play Kelly Olsen, a BIPOC and queer character in the DC universe,” Tesfai said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “Working in our amazing writers room and co-writing an episode has been an immensely educational and empowering experience. Writing is such a passion for me and I’m excited to continue on this creative journey.”

The Supergirl episode that Tesfai is co-writing will be directed by Arrow alum David Ramsey, who is helming a total of five Arrowverse episodes this TV season as well as guest-starring in one episode each of The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, freshman entry Superman & Lois and Legends of Tomorrow (on which he is playing “a mystery role”).

On Supergirl, Tesfai has since the middle of Season 4 played Kelly, a psychologist who currently works for Obsidian North developing various nefarious technologies.

