Supergirl Ending With Season 6

Supergirl‘s tenure as the resident defender of National City is reaching an unexpectedly early conclusion. The upcoming sixth season of The CW’s superhero series will be its last, TVLine has learned.

Production on Supergirl‘s 20-episode final season is slated to begin later this month; the show’s creative team is already developing storylines. (Click here for a refresher on where things left off in Season 5.)

Melissa Benoist stars as Supergirl‘s titular Kryptonian, leading a cast that includes Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Andrea Brooks, Azie Tesfai, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair and David Harewood. Previous stars included Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan, Chris Wood, Floriana Lima, Odette Annable and Calista Flockhart.

(Click here for Benoist’s reaction to the show’s conclusion.)

Supergirl‘s freshman run, which premiered in October 2015 on CBS, averaged 7.7 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers). Upon being relocated for Season 2, it slipped to a CW-typical 2.4 mil/0.7. With its most recent, fifth season, the Arrowverse series averaged 840,000 total viewers and a 0.22 demo rating, down a good (but not) 30 percent from Season 4.

Supergirl is part of the newly re-minted “CWverse,” meaning it exists in the same universe as Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman and recent DC Universe transplant Stargirl. New seasons of those shows — except Arrow, of course, which wrapped its eight-season run earlier this year — will premiere on The CW sometime in 2021.

TVLine’s Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Supergirl‘s impending conclusion. Are you prepared to say goodbye to your friends (and their enemies) in National City? Drop a comment with your reaction, as well as your hopes for the show’s final season, below.