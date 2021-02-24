Legends of Tomorrow Moves to Sundays as The CW Sets Spring Return Dates for Dynasty and More — See Full Schedule

RELATED STORIES Vampire Diaries Flashback: 9 Future CW Stars Who Passed Through Mystic Falls

The CW is shaking up its schedule this spring to make way for new seasons of several returning favorites.

The shuffling begins with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which returns for its sixth season on Sunday — yes, Sunday! — May 2 at 8/7c. It will be followed by a new episode of Batwoman, which is moving back an hour to 9 pm.

Dynasty will kick off its fourth season on Friday, May 7 at 9 pm, following a new episode of Charmed (which will also return to Friday nights).

The last returning series is In the Dark, which premieres its third season on Wednesday, June 9 at 9 pm, following a new episode of The CW’s Kung Fu reboot. (Click here for more details about Kung Fu, as well as The CW’s other new series The Republic of Sarah.)

Need a visual aid? Here’s the complete schedule of spring premieres:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

8 pm Kung Fu series premiere (Riverdale returns July 7)

9 pm Nancy Drew

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

8 pm World’s Funniest Animals: Spring Fling (new special)

9 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us

SUNDAY, MAY 2

8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 premiere

9 pm Batwoman (new time slot)

FRIDAY, MAY 7

8 pm Charmed (new time slot)

9 pm Dynasty Season 4 premiere

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

9 pm In the Dark Season 3 premiere

MONDAY, JUNE 14

8 pm All American

9 pm The Republic of Sarah series premiere*

*It is currently unclear if Black Lightning will have wrapped its run by the time Republic of Sarah debuts.

There remains no word yet on the return dates for Supergirl (with its final season), DC’s Stargirl (other than “Summer”) or Roswell, New Mexico.

