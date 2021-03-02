Ratings: Voice Premiere Ties Bachelor for Monday Win, Debris Has OK Start

RELATED STORIES New Amsterdam Season 3: Ryan Eggold Previews the Toll of COVID, Says It's 'Time to Address' Max and Helen

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice opened Season 20 with 7.7 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, down just a tick from its fall premiere (8.2 mil.1.1). The singing competition easily led Monday in total audience, while tying ABC’s The Bachelor for the nightly demo win.

TVLine readers gave the opener an average grade of “A-“; read recap.

Leading out of The Voice, Debris debuted to 4.4 mil and a 0.6, which is in par with both Manifest‘s Season 2 averages in the time slot (3.9 mil/0.7) and the fall launch of ABC’s Big Sky drama (4.2 mil/0.7). Readers gave the sci-fi drama an average grade of “B+,” with 90% planning to stay tuned.

Elsewhere:

ABC | The Bachelor (4.5 mil/1.1, read recap) slipped 17 percent and two tenths with “Women Tall All” going up against The Voice‘s return.

FOX | 9-1-1 (6.2 mil/1.0) dipped, while Lone Star (5.2 mil/0.8, read recap) was steady.

THE CW | All American (743K/0.2) and Black Lightning (414K/0.1) each added eyeballs while steady in the demo.

