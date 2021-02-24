Monsters, Inc. Spinoff, Chip 'N' Dale Reboot Get Disney+ Premiere Dates

Monsters, Inc. fans will finally get the answer to a 20-year-old question when the Disney+ spinoff premieres this summer.

The streamer announced Wednesday that Monsters at Work will debut on Friday, July 2. According to the official logline, the sequel series picks up the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates 10 times more energy than screams. The series is told from the prospective of Tylor Tuskmon (Superstore‘s Ben Feldman), “an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer” — that is, until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated. There he discovers that “scaring is out and laughter is in.”

Returning fan-favorites include Billy Crystal as Mike Wazowski; John Goodman as James P. “Sulley” Sullivan; John Ratzenberger as Yeti and Tylor’s dad, Bernard; Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae; and Bob Peterson as Roze, twin sister to his original Monsters, Inc. character, Roz.

The voice ensemble also features Henry Winkler as Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Lucas Neff as Duncan, an opportunistic plumber; Aisha Tyler as Tylor’s mom, Millie Tuskmon; Alanna Ubach as Cutter, the officious rule follower; and Stephen Stanton as Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team at Monsters, Inc. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Also on tap at Disney+ is Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (premiering Friday, July 23). The dynamic duo returns alongside Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters, “as they face down bullies great and small.” The streamer has ordered 36 seven-minute episodes, which combine classic-style cartoon comedy with contemporary storytelling.

Ahead of Monsters at Work and Chip ‘N’ Dale, Disney+ will launch Season 2 of Zenimation (on Friday, June 11). The short-form anthology series “creates a mindfulness soundscape experience with scenes from the timeless films of Walt Disney Animation Studios.” New installments pull from Bambi, Moana, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and the upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon (coming to select theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, March 5).

In addition to the above-mentioned originals, Disney+ has announced premiere dates for High School Musical Season 2, new Marvel series Loki and animated Star Wars offshoot Bad Batch, and live-action offerings such as John Stamos’ Big Shot, Josh Peck’s Turner & Hooch and Tony Hale’s Mysterious Benedict Society. Which of the streamer’s upcoming releases are you most anticipating?