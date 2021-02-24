High School Musical Season 2 Premiering in May on Disney+

RELATED STORIES Will WandaVision Return for Season 2? Marvel Boss Weighs In on Show's Fate

Prepare for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Return! The world’s longest-acronym’d series will return to Disney+ with its second season on Friday, May 14, TVLine has learned.

Here’s what we can expect, per the official Season 2 synopsis: “The East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform Beauty and the Beast as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted. The season also features brand-new solos written by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.”

Along with Rodrigo and Bassett as Nini and Ricky, returning cast members include Sofia Wylie as Gina, Matt Cornett as E. J., Larry Saperstein as Big Red, Julia Lester as Ashlyn, Dara Reneé as Kourtney, Frankie Rodriguez as Carlos, Joe Serafini as Seb, Mark St. Cyr as Mr. Mazzara and Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn.

They’ll be visited this season by special guest stars Derek Hough (Dancing With the Stars), Olivia Rose Keegan (Days of Our Lives), Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen) and Asher Angel (Andi Mack).

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is created and executive-produced by Tim Federle.

Your hopes for HSM:TM:TS‘ second season? Drop ’em in a comment below.