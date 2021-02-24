Marvel's Loki and Animated Star Wars: Bad Batch Get Disney+ Premiere Dates

RELATED STORIES The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: First Photos!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: First Photos! WandaVision Episode 7 Conjured a Big Reveal

Disney+ has locked in dates for Loki, which will be its third live-action Marvel series, and its first animated Star Wars series.

Most recently penciled in for May, Loki is now set to premiere on Friday, June 11 — about three months after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits our screens. It stars MCU vet Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief, who steps out of his brother’s shadow in an adventure that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Michael Waldron is the head writer, while Kate Herron directs; watch a previously released sneak peek:

Meanwhile, Star Wars Day aka May the Fourth (aka Tuesday, May 4) will fittingly mark the premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an animated series that follows the titular elite and experimental clones (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. (Subsequent episodes will release every Friday, starting May 7.) Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

The announced voice cast thus far includes Dee Bradley Baker, who has voiced Clone Troopers in previous Star Wars animated entries, and Ming-Na Wen, reprising her role as The Mandalorian‘s Fennec Shand. Bad Batch exec producers include Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), supervising director Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and head writer Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS), with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) as producer.

Watch a teaser below:

All told, Disney+’s announced spring/summer dates are as follows:

March 19: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

March 26: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

April 16: Big Shot (get details)

May 4: Star Wars: The Bad Batch

May 14: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 (read more)

June 11: Loki

June 11: Zenimation Season 2 (get details)

June 25: The Mysterious Benedict Society (get details)

July 2: Monsters at Work (get details)

July 16: Turner & Hooch (get details)

July 23: Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (get details)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.