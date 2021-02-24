Inside Amy Schumer Revived at Paramount+ for Series of Specials

RELATED STORIES Frasier Revival Officially Greenlit as Kelsey Grammer 'Gleefully' Confirms Paramount+ Series Order

Frasier Revival Officially Greenlit as Kelsey Grammer 'Gleefully' Confirms Paramount+ Series Order Younger Moving to Paramount+ for Final Season — Watch Sneak Peek

After a five-year hiatus, Inside Amy Schumer is heading back to television, by way of a revival at the Paramount+ streaming service.

Amy Schumer’s acclaimed sketch series will return for five specials at the streamer, ViacomCBS announced Wednesday during its presentation to investors. The series originally aired on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2016; when Schumer stepped away from the series after Season 4 to focus on her film career, she was still under contract to produce additional episodes of the show, which will take the form of these specials.

During its four seasons on the air, Inside Amy Schumer was nominated for 12 Primetime Emmys, ultimately winning three for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics (2015), Outstanding Variety Sketch Series (2015) and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series (2016). Premiere dates for the new specials are TBD, but Paramount+ — the rebranded CBS All Access — launches on Thursday, March 4.

In addition to Inside Amy Schumer, Paramount+ has greenlit the six-episode Weekly Show With Trevor Noah, a Daily Show offshoot that will find Noah “looking at stories across the societal landscape” and talking with “the people behind the headlines,” per the show’s official description. New seasons of Behind the Music, Unplugged and Yo! MTV Raps will also come to the platform, along with original comedy films that will bring the returns of Workaholics, Reno 911! and Beavis and Butt-Head.

ViacomCBS has also announced a slew of scripted programming coming to its streamer, including a Frasier revival starring Kelsey Grammer, series adaptations of films like Fatal Attraction and Flashdance, and the seventh and final season of Younger, which has been relocated from TV Land.