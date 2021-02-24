Younger Moving to Paramount+ for Final Season — Watch Sneak Peek

After six seasons, scheme queen Liza Miller is vacating her throne of lies — but first, she’s relocating it. The upcoming seventh and final season of Younger will debut on Paramount+, TVLine has learned, though an exact premiere date remains TBD.

According to the announcement made during ViacomCBS’ streaming presentation on Wednesday, the 12-episode season will also air on TV Land, albeit later in the year.

Below, series star Sutton Foster joins creator Darren Star for a special video teasing the dramatic events still to come. Give that a watch:

Truthfully, none of this news should come as a shock to anyone. Younger was originally going to relocate to Paramount Network for its sixth season, though it ultimately stayed put at TV Land. As for this being the final season, let’s just say the cast hasn’t exactly been keeping that a secret on social media. (Click here to see what the actors posted about filming their final scenes.)

Younger tells the story of Liza (Foster), a 40-year-old divorcée who poses as a millennial to land a job at a major New York City publishing house. The Star-created comedy also stars Hilary Duff, Nico Tortorella, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Molly Bernard, Charles Michael Davis and Peter Hermann.

How do you feel about Younger‘s big move? And what are your hopes for its final season? Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of what’s to come, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.