Fatal Attraction, Flashdance TV Shows, Three More Classic Movie Adaptations in the Works at Paramount+

Paramount+ is going to the movies… to get ideas for new TV shows.

The streamer is developing five TV series adaptations of classic films from its library: Fatal Attraction, Flashdance, Love Story, The Parallax View and The Italian Job. ViacomCBS announced the news as part of its Investor Day presentation on Wednesday. (The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.) Paramount+, currently known as CBS All Access, switches over to its new name and brand next Thursday, March 4.

Fatal Attraction, based on the 1987 thriller about an affair gone wrong starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close, will be a re-imagining “told through the lens of modern attitudes when it comes to strong women, personality disorders, victim shaming and coercive control,” per the streamer. Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin Hynes (Dirty John) will write and serve as executive producers.

Flashdance, based on the 1983 Jennifer Beals film and first announced back in October, will focus on a Black woman “struggling to make her mark in the ballet world.” Tracy McMillan (Good Girls Revolt) will write the script.

Love Story, based on the iconic 1970 romance starring Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw, will be executive-produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl, The O.C.). “From the main title theme to the class conflict and classic American style, Love Story is truly iconic,” Schwartz and Savage tells THR. “We’re beyond excited to update it for the next generation.”

The Parallax View is a scripted series based on the 1974 thriller starring Warren Beatty, about a reporter’s dogged investigation into a shadowy organization that specializes in political assassination. The Italian Job is based on the 1969 Michael Caine action movie about a daring heist that got a 2003 remake starring Mark Wahlberg and Charlize Theron.

